Promoting inclusion to help rebuild lives

Studies have shown that persons with disabilities (PWDs) are two to four times more vulnerable than the general population during an event of a disaster.1 Including the needs and perspectives of PWDs and other vulnerable groups in disaster management processes and humanitarian response can reduce their vulnerability to further harm.

On 16-18 December 2021, Super Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) made landfall several times in the Philippines, affecting 11.9 million children, women, and men and damaging 2.1 million homes, leaving many completely destroyed. Five months since, over 12,000 individuals remain displaced.2

Through the partnership of the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and Community and Family Services International (CFSI), at least 1,890 households were, as of writing, provided with immediate humanitarian assistance in the CARAGA Region and the province of Southern Leyte; in cities and municipalities most adversely affected by Super Typhoon Rai. Each household provided with assistance has a member of at least one PWD and/or elderly – some with chronic illnesses.

In Surigao del Norte, including the island of Siargao, CFSI distributed shelter assistance materials such as plastic sheets (tarpaulins) and cash assistance, which enabled families to buy shelter tools or life-saving goods to address immediate needs.

Each beneficiary has a story of strength and survival.

Putting children with disabilities first

Quenna is seven-years old and suffers from *poliomyelitis *or polio. Due to her condition, she was unable to walk until she reached the age of five. During those years, her parents did not have a choice but to keep her inside their home – a small nipa hut near the shoreline. When super typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, it also took Quenna and her family’s home, leaving them devastated and in urgent need of life-saving support.

Little Quenna was one of the beneficiaries of the shelter assistance of CFSI. She is currently in second grade and hopes to overcome her condition, finish her studies, and help her parents in the future.

Against a backdrop of disaster where resources are limited, CFSI is on the ground, ensuring that uprooted communities needing urgent assistance are provided with the support that they need, and that the most vulnerable persons are put at the forefront of aid.

CFSI staff going the extra mile

Rolex Diaz, 43, suffered from a stroke, and while still able to walk, he does so with difficulty. On the day of aid distributions, Rolex was told that he was not included in the list of beneficiaries. According to his wife, Rolex was not in the local government’s registry of persons with disabilities because he was not officially recognized as a PWD since his condition was caused by an illness.

Part of CFSI’s work during emergencies such as this include ensuring that as many people as possible are being reached – this includes ensuring that there is no duplication in aid provision. Appropriately, after learning about his case, a CFSI community staff member noticed that an individual from the official list of beneficiaries had already received assistance, meaning that there was a slot available for another beneficiary.

CFSI staff immediately looked for Rolex to deliver the assistance that he had been expecting that day. Rolex, relieved, became emotional and could not believe that CFSI went back for him.

It was the perfect turn of events to end a long yet fulfilling day.

No one too hard to reach

Restituta Espino is an 88-year-old senior citizen who lives in a small nipa hut. Nanay (Mother) Restituta, due to her age, is now bedridden. CFSI met her daughter, who received the shelter support for her mother.

Nanay Restituta was so happy and could not stop smiling when she heard the news. When asked to be photographed by CFSI, nanay Restituta eagerly said, “Wait, I need to fix my hair first. Find me a comb!” – a happy response that reflects gratitude for a simple yet memorable service.

Quenna, Rolex, and nanay Restituta are only three out of thousands of individuals in the regions affected by super typhoon Rai who require exceptional care, especially in the face of disaster. Without someone looking out for them to ensure that they get the vital, often lifesaving support they need, they may fall through the cracks, forgotten and left behind. This is why it is integral to ensure that the needs and voices of persons with disabilities and elderly persons are accounted for in disaster management – from prevention, to response, and to rebuilding their lives.

CFSI’s Odette Response Project (ORP), under which Quenna, Rolex, and nanay Restituta are beneficiaries, was possible with the strong support of the Australian DFAT. Together, CFSI and DFAT are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, especially the vulnerable and disadvantaged, including persons with disabilities and the elderly population. Through the ORP, CFSI is able to support local efforts to save lives, protect the most vulnerable from more harm, and address the urgent humanitarian needs of 1,800 households (9,000 persons) in some of the most affected cities and municipalities in the CARAGA Region and the province of Southern Leyte.

The ORP is just one of the humanitarian initiatives brought by the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Australia. Over the last 75 years, this partnership has promoted inclusion, restored hope, and rebuilt countless lives in the communities that it has served.