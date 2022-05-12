Project Highlights: “The project for agricultural training for the establishment of peace in Mindanao”

Objective:

To improve the vocational skills and incomes of vulnerable farmers and fishers from conflict-affected communities.

Key partners:

Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and local government units, among other government agencies.

Beneficiaries reached:

2 050 farmers and fishers (of whom 856 women) from 75 community-based organizations (CBOs).

Activities implemented:

Trained 754 farmers on the use of high-yield agricultural production technologies, organic agriculture and pest management, among other topics.

Trained 374 fishers on good practices for the production and processing of seaweed, aquaculture production, fish processing and packaging, and gillnet construction and maintenance, among other topics.

Trained 290 farmers and livestock keepers on good practices for livestock production, animal health management, and halal meat processing and packaging, among other topics.

Trained 472 farmers on shielded metal arc welding technology, small farm equipment operation and maintenance, and rubber production and processing, among other topics.

Provided the CBOs of the trained farmers and fishers with 1.7 tonnes of assorted vegetable seeds, 75 basic repair/maintenance toolkits, three cassava grating machines, two coffee processing units, 11 sets of construction materials for seaweed nurseries, eight meat processing units, 48 hand tractors, 75 portable welding machines, fourrubber processing machines, threeseaweed processing units and two fish cages, among other agricultural production equipment and inputs.

Trained all the beneficiaries of vocational trainings and 160officers from the beneficiary CBOs on agricultural entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.

Impact: