04 Feb 2020

Project Highlights: Marawi recovery project: Support for enhancing agriculture-based livelihoods of internally displaced farmers affected by the Marawi conflict (OSRO/PHI/803/CFS)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (647.95 KB)

Objective:

To provide livelihood support and training to internally displaced people and other affected populations from the Marawi Siege, especially the most vulnerable and those with special needs, to foster their sustainable economic recovery.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform, Provincial Agriculture Office-Lanao del Sur; Task Force Bangon Marawi; Local Government Units of Piagapo, Marantao and Ditsaan-Ramain; Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority; Department of Trade and Industry Region 10.

Beneficiaries reached: 2 500 households (16 250 people).

Activities implemented:

  • Distributed 232 800 abaca suckers, 3 244 500 sakurab (white scallion) bulblets, 103 800 sweet potato cuttings, 11 724 bags of organic fertilizer (50 kg/bag), 37 350 grams hot chili seeds, 3 448 plastic vegetable crates, 2 327 bags of complete fertilizer (50 kg/bag), 1 724 garden rakes and 1 552 tuxying knives to 2 500 households.

  • Trained 719 people (52 percent women) on a variety of production and processing techniques to add value to their agricultural enterprises, and supported 105 farmers and extension workers with on-site technical advice on agricultural production.

  • Conducted value-chain analyses on abaca, sakurab (white scallion), sweet potato and hot chili and provided recommendations on improved production practices.

  • Trained 800 people (70 percent women) on agriculture-based enterprise management.

  • Established seven community based organizations and strengthened five to build the resilience of community members’ livelihoods.

Impact:

  • Expected production is 22 274 kg sweet potato, 2 241 000 kg chilies, 54 075 kg white scallion and 337 948 kg abaca fibre.

  • Built the capacity of smallholder farmers who have applied improved production and processing practices, enhancing their production and marketing.

  • Strengthened the resilience of community members’ livelihoods through the establishment of community-based organizations, thus strengthening social cohesion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.