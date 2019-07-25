Project Highlights: “Emergency assistance to restore food security and agricultural livelihoods in Typhoon Mangkhut-affected areas through combined in-kind and cash-based interventions”

Objective:

Provide emergency assistance to restore agricultural livelihoods in typhoon-affected communities.

Key partners:

Department of Agriculture.

Beneficiaries reached:

2 325 households (11 625 people).

Activities implemented:

Trained 18 government partners from the regional, provincial, and municipal/city levels on End-of-Project Performance Assessment.

Trained 12 Disaster Risk Reduction focal points, reporting officers, Agricultural Programme Coordination Officers, municipal agriculturists and agricultural extension workers on Damage Assessment Reporting System and KoBo Toolbox application.

Procured and distributed 4 650 packets of assorted vegetable seeds to 2 325 farming households.

Procured and distributed 200 tonnes of urea fertilizer to 2 000 farming households, providing each household with 100 kg of fertilizer, while WFP distributed USD 120 000 to the 2 000 typhoon-affected farming households, providing USD 60 to each household for both food and non-food needs.

Results:

Obtained an estimated production of 7 tonnes/ha from the 2 000 beneficiary farmers that received assorted vegetable seeds.

Enhanced food production with an estimated 62 548 people’s needs being covered for one year through the project’s intervention of providing urea fertilizer, which complemented the Department of Agriculture’s distribution of hybrid seeds.

Improved accesses to nutritional foods through distribution of vegetable seeds.

Equipped government staff, technicians and extension workers with updated methodologies and protocols on damage and loss assessments and reporting timelines.

Contributed to the harmonization of reporting systems on damage and loss assessment.

Enhanced the knowledge and skills of staff on formulation of response plans and strategies after disasters.