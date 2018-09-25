Project Handclasp Foundation, US-Philippines Society, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation turn over Smart School-in-a-Bag kits to Marawi schools

25 SEPTEMBER 2018, MARAWI CITY —The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), in partnership with the Project Handclasp Foundation (PHF) and the US-Philippines Society (USPS), turned over this week the initial batch of Smart School-in-a-Bag kits to Calocan Elementary School, Abdulazis Elementary School, and Tuca Boganga Elementary School in Marawi City. Another kit was given as an alternative learning system that will be going around evacuation centers in the city.

The turnover is part of the “Children of Marawi” project, which aims to provide educational support to schools and transitional areas that were affected by the Marawi siege. The main component of the project is the Smart School-in-a-Bag, a portable digital classroom designed to facilitate learning in remote areas without electricity. It utilizes mobile technology coupled with innovative 21st century teaching practices and K+12 content to enable learning. “The project is intended to help those now denied a normal life and unable to return to their schools and homes," said Rear Admiral Daniel McKinnon, USPS member and PHF Chair. Aside from providing School-in-a-Bag kits, the project will also train qualified teachers on the effective use and management of the learning tool.

“Getting children back into school especially in this innovative way will change the trajectory of these children’s lives and help make lasting peace attainable,” said PDRF President Rene “Butch” Meily.

To contribute to the rehabilitation of Marawi City, PDRF has been working with several organizations to help address medical, educational, WaSH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), and livelihood needs since 2017. Together with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), PDRF also forms the secretariat of the United for Marawi consortium, a platform for collaboration among the private sector and non-government and civil society organizations toward unifying initiatives for the recovery of the war-torn city.

