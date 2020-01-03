PRO 12 chief says CPP-NPA-NDF strength weakens

By Nirvana Alpha Vita G. Fruylan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, January 2 (PIA)—Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 Director PBGen. Alfred Corpus said the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) is weakening its strength in the region and communist insurgency is nearing its end.

“Malapit nang matapos ‘to, because they are feeling the pressures of the operations of the Armed Forces [of the Philippines] and the Philippine National Police (PNP) at nakikita rin nila yung ginagawang good governance ng ating mga Local Government Units (LGUs) all over the region.”

Although Corpus admitted that there are stil areas where the rebel groups are operating, but he expressed belief that their limited movement in the region weakend their strength.

“Well, there are some areas in North Cotabato na talagang meron pa silang mga activities , but like what I’ve told you a while ago, talagang bawas na bawas na ang kanilang pagkikilos sa buong region 12. At I believe, as evidenced by the number of surrenderees, kasama yung baril, na sinusurrender nila, it will come to end.”

On Thursday, December 26, government authorities led by Joint Task Force (JTF) Gensan, General Santos City Police Office (GSCPO), PRO 12, and LGU-Gensan joined an indignation rally in front of Plaza Heneral Santos to denounce the atrocities committed by the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Task Force Gensan commander Col. Eduardo Gubat noted that because of the strong propaganda staged by the communist terrorist groups (CTG), against the government, many people are enticed to join and support the group.

However, he said, that the best antidote to propaganda is to invite them, have a dilaogue with them, and address their issues in the right forum as “they cannot substantiate with the right data.”

Moreover, Corpus lauded President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) 70 which seeks to institutionalize a “whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace, and the creation of the national task force to end local communist armed conflict,” as he expressed optimism on the government’s peace initiatives with the CPP-NPA-NDF.

“We all have to be optimistic of this peace talk, with the peace initiative with the CPP-NPA-NDF. This problem has been plaguing us for almost 51 years already, and I think they should already see.... they’re not moving forward, they’re not gaining grounds. And, like what they saw, what you saw, this morning, the community, the people, has spoken; they don’t want CPP-NPA-NDF terroristic activities in their midst,” he added

Meanwhile, Lawyer Edmar Yumang, chair of the committee on public order and safety of the City Council disclosed that although Gensan has declared the CPP-NPA-NDF as “persona non grata,” the city government is ready to provide the necessary assistance, and help them reintegrate in the society in the event they would surrender to the field of law as he considered them as “victims also of the propaganda of those leaders in core.”

“The government is ready to embrace them. The government is ready to help them start anew,” Corpus emphasized. (PGFruylan/PIA-Gensan with reports from Harlem Jude Ferolino)