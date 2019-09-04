PRLEC team brings gov’t programs, services to remote Leyte villages

By Leonilo D. Lopido

TACLOBAN CITY, Sept 4 (PIA) -- As part of the whole-of-nation-approach of the government in attaining sustainable peace, the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in Leyte, has started its series of service caravan on August 22, 2019 in Brgy. Maligaya, Mahaplag, Leyte.

According to Loreta D. Banario, provincial director of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) – Leyte Provincial Office and the Leyte PRLEC chairperson, the launching of PRLEC programs and services through the convergence efforts of various government agencies under the Cluster, was conducted in Brgy. Maligaya, considered as one of the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA) in the municipality of Mahaplag.

The team, with the assistance also of the 73rd Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Roberto Obaob, endured at least an hour walk from the town proper to the said remote barangay with a population of 213 persons based on the 2015 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Through the TESDA scholarship programs, we will be providing the residents training on Organic Agriculture Production (NC II) in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, the local government unit of Mahaplag and Brgy. Maligaya,” Banario said.

The 29-day training starts Sept. 4 through one of the TESDA schools, the School of Practical Agriculture of Kananga.

“After the training in Maligaya, we will request for post training assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment and other partner agencies, while LGU Mahaplag will assist in addressing concerns on water system and electricity,” she said.

The Agriculture department will be providing seedlings plus rambutan and marang seedlings provided by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources while DTI will provide marketing assistance for their organic lettuce and organic fertilizer production.

Banario has ensured, through the PRLEC, to address the needs of the people of Leyte giving priority to those in remote and hard-to-reach areas in the province by bringing these government programs and services closer to them.

Present during the launching activity were: Board Member Emmanuel Gacis of the Leyte 5th District, who represented Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla; Mahaplag Mayor Daisy Lleve; LtCol Roberto Obaob, commanding officer of the 78th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army; Leyte Police Provincial Director Rolando Bade; Ms. Hazel Torefiel of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples; and representatives from the Department of Agrarian Reform, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, DA, DENR, and Mr. Jun Paredes of Juanito Eco Farm School for Practical Agriculture.

On September 11, 2019, the member-agencies of the Leyte PRLEC will visit Brgy. San Antonio in Hilongos town for the same activity while the scheduled visit in Brgy. Casiongan, Calubian, Leyte on Sept. 5 was postponed and will be conducted on another date.

The PRLEC, one of the clusters formed through Executive Order 70, aims to develop self-reliant, resilient and sustainable communities through harmonized and culturally responsive development programs. (LDL/PIA-8, Leyte)