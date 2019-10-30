30 Oct 2019

Primer on the 29 October 2019 magnitude 6.6 Tulunan, Cotabato earthquake

Government of the Philippines
Update as of 29 October 2019

What is happening in Cotabato and vicinity?

At 09:04 AM Philippine Standard Time (PST) of 29 October 2019 (Tuesday), another strong earthquake of Magnitude (M) 6.6 shook the province of Cotabato (also known as North Cotabato) and vicinity. This earthquake has an epicenter located 25 kilometers southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato, and a depth of 7 kilometers. This earthquake, as well as the recent earthquakes (9 July 2019 M5.6 and 16 October 2019 M6.3) in the area, are part of a sequence of events from interrelated faults in the region. Small to strong magnitude earthquakes followed afterwards, and as of 3:00 PM PST of 29 October 2019, 113 earthquakes following the M6.6 earthquake have been recorded by the DOST-PHIVOLCS.

Using the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), the ground shaking based on preliminary intensity reports are summarized below.

