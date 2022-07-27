Primer on the 27 July 2022 Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 Northwestern Luzon Earthquake

What is happening in northwestern Luzon?

At 08:43 AM Philippine Standard Time (PST) of 27 July 2022 (Wednesday), a major Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 earthquake shook the provinces in northwestern Luzon and adjacent areas including Metro Manila. The earthquake has an epicenter located 17.64°N, 120.63°E - 003 km N 45° W of Tayum (Abra) and a depth of 17 kilometers. As of 3:00 PM, 27 July 2022, 254 aftershocks ranging from M 1.5 to M 4.7 were recorded, 48 of which were plotted, and 11 were felt (Figure 1).

The 27 July 2022 M7.0 earthquake was felt with a maximum ground shaking intensity of PEIS VII (Destructive) with some isolated areas experiencing PEIS VIII. At PEIS VII, most people get frightened and run outdoors. People find it difficult to stand on the upper floors. Heavy objects and furniture overturn or topple. Trees are shaken strongly. Big church bells may ring. Old or poorly-built structures suffer considerable damage. Some well-built structures are slightly damaged. Some cracks may appear on dikes, fish ponds, road surfaces, or concrete hollow block walls. Liquefaction effects (e.g. subsidence, sand boils, lateral spreads, etc.) in low-lying areas and landslides in mountains are observed near the epicenter.

Have major to moderate magnitude earthquakes affected Abra, Ilocos Norte and adjacent provinces in the past?

At least 40 recorded historical earthquakes were reported from between 1589 and 1985 sourced from Southeast Asia Association of Seismology and Earthquake Engineering (SEASEE) Report (1985) in Abra, Ilocos Norte and adjacent provinces. Ten of these earthquakes had magnitudes ranging from M3.8 to M5.6, that reported to have affected Abra Province and vicinity. Two major earthquake events with significant magnitudes are listed below:

September 1862 -M6.2 earthquake with epicenter in Ilocos Norte occurred which resulted in some damage to buildings in various towns, especially in Piddig, Ilocos Norte. Abra experienced strong ground shaking lasting about a minute. There were four aftershocks of equal strength but of shorter duration. But no damage was reported. 12 September 1877- The largest earthquake event (M5.6) with epicenter in Abra Province occurred with Bangued, Abra reported to have experienced some damages to tile roofs.

Why do earthquakes occur in northwestern Luzon?

Northwestern Luzon is one of the seismically active regions in the country because of the presence of active faults that include the northern segments of the Philippine Fault, Abra River Fault, West Ilocos Fault System, and Naglibacan Fault. There are other nearby local faults, some of which may now be covered by recent deposits, and offshore active faults that are potential sources of minor to strong earthquakes.

Can this earthquake indicate volcanic activity?

No. The nearest active volcano is the Cagua Volcano, which is approximately 170 kilometers northeast from the epicenter. More importantly, this earthquake event is tectonic in origin.

What can we expect from the current earthquake activity?

Minor to moderate aftershocks are expected to occur in the epicentral area but occurrences of strong aftershocks cannot be discounted. These may continue for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt.

Aside from strong ground shaking, what other seismic hazards are life-threatening?

Landslides, rock falls, and other types of mass movements may occur on mountainous or hilly areas. Liquefaction, manifested by subsidence, sand boils or lateral spreads may affect low lying, water-saturated, and sandy areas near riverbanks and shorelines. In particular, coastal areas are vulnerable to inundation of seawater due to the combination of liquefaction-induced subsidence and changes in sea level during high tide.

Can this recent earthquake event trigger a destructive tsunami?

No. The 27 July 2022 M7.0 event happened onshore. Hence, no destructive tsunami waves were generated because there was no significant vertical displacement of the seafloor. More often, tsunamis are produced by earthquakes with significant vertical movements and from earthquakes generated by active trenches. However, localized sea-level disturbances may be observed as a result of ground shaking or submarine landslides.

What should be done by the affected communities?

People are reminded to be cautious of structures visibly weakened, having signs of damage or are partially collapsed by the 27 July 2022 event. The expected aftershocks may also cause further damage to already weakened structures. In the case of houses and other buildings with visible damage, it is best to contact the concerned Municipal/City Engineering Office for advice and inspection. Civil engineers from the local government, other agencies and organizations are strongly enjoined to inspect buildings and infrastructure to determine their integrity and recommend appropriate actions to the affected population. Structurally compromised buildings should not be reoccupied unless certified as safe by structural engineers.

Slopes should be checked for tension/incipient cracks that may have resulted from the strong ground shaking. Tension cracks may render slopes more susceptible to landslides. Such areas should be avoided.

The best course of action is preparedness. In homes and offices, heavy furniture should be strapped to the walls, hanging objects securely fastened, and appliances secured to prevent these from toppling and causing injuries to persons. In case of another strongly felt earthquake, it is recommended that people protect themselves by doing the “drop, cover and hold.”

Immediate life safety is the priority when evacuation after an earthquake is necessary. It is important for the public to understand that an earthquake evacuation takes priority over a COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order. It is also important that risks of COVID-19 spread among the public in evacuation are managed. At all times, people affected by the earthquake are also strongly advised to wear face masks and to strictly observe physical distancing before, during, and after evacuation.

During earthquake events, rumors and unverified information that may cause panic are easily spread. Please avoid sharing messages from unconfirmed and unreliable sources.

What is the role of DOST-PHIVOLCS?

DOST-PHIVOLCS operates and maintains a network of 115 seismic stations spread across the Philippines. Data from the seismic stations are used to determine the location, magnitude and other characteristics of the earthquakes generated.

The closest seismic stations to Abra are the staff-controlled seismic stations in Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte, Baguio City in Benguet, Sinait in Ilocos Sur, Penablanca in Cagayan; and satellite-telemetered seismic stations Dolores in Abra, Santa in Ilocos Sur, Sagada Mountain Province, Conner in Apayao, Tabuk City in Kalinga, Pamplona and Gonzaga in Cagayan, Aguinaldo in Ifugao, Bolinao and San Manuel, Pangasinan, Cabarroguis, Quirino, Cauayan and Palanan in Isabela, Aritao in Nueva Vizcaya, Casiguran in Aurora.

Aside from monitoring earthquakes, DOST-PHIVOLCS also provides other services such as hazards analyses and assessments. DOST-PHIVOLCS works hand-in-hand with other government agencies in mitigating the damaging effects of earthquakes. Furthermore, DOST-PHIVOLCS is immediately deploying personnel from the Main Office to assess impacts, hazards, and conduct information dissemination campaigns to allay the fears of the public.

Please visit our website at www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph, and our Facebook (/PHIVOLCS) and Twitter (@phivolcs_dost) accounts for earthquake information, volcano updates, hazard maps, and other information on earthquakes and volcanoes. Earthquake observations may also be reported to DOST-PHIVOLCS at telephone numbers (02) 8929-9254 and (02) 8426- 1468 to 79, local 307 and 308.

*Minor earthquakes: 3 to 3.9; Light earthquakes: 4 to 4.9; Moderate earthquakes: 5 to 5.9; Strong earthquakes: 6 to 6.9; Major earthquakes: 7 to 7.9; Great earthquakes: 8.0 and above.