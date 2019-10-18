18 Oct 2019

Primer on the 16 October 2019 Magnitude 6.3 Tulunan, Cotabato Earthquake

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1015.6 KB)

What is happening in Cotabato and vicinity?

At 7:37 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST) of 16 October 2019 (Wednesday), a strong earthquake of Magnitude (M) 6.3 shook the province of Cotabato (also known as North Cotabato) and vicinity. This earthquake has an epicenter located 22 kilometers southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato, and a depth of 8 kilometers. The earthquake was generated by the movement of a northwest-trending strike-slip fault in the area. Small to strong magnitude earthquakes followed afterwards, and as of 3:00 PM PST of 17 October 2019, 314 aftershocks have been recorded by the DOST-PHIVOLCS seismic monitoring network.

