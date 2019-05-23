Preventive measures spare agri sector from effects of El Niño

By Ma. Rebecca G. Cadavos

MAASIN CITY, May 23 (PIA) – The agriculture sector in Southern Leyte has been spared from the effects of El Niño through the preventive measures implemented by the Provincial Agriculture and Services Office (PagSO).

Abaca point person Feliciano Malaki Jr., who represented PagSO in a recent meeting of the members of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), presented on Wednesday, May 22 a monitoring report on the effects of El Niño relative to the agricultural activities in the province.

“Fortunately, most of the palays were already harvested before the phenomenon (El Niño),” he said before the council members.

Malaki said there are around 219 hectares of ricefields, 25 hectares for vegetables and 23 hectares for corn in the province that are now safe due to farmers’ early plantation.

"As a preventive measure, the farmers planted these farm products as early as November-December last year and harvested it in March-April this year," he added.

While cacao, which can survive even with less rains, are already in its fruiting stage, he said.

“In April this year, El Niňo already affected many provinces throughout the country but the province of Southern Leyte is lucky enough to be spared,” Malaki said.

Meanwhile, on livestock production, Provincial Veterinarian, Dr. Francisco Cabarrubias said “There’s no reported mortality in swine production, however, low morbidity was noted due to insufficient water intake of farm animals.”

Though there were also reported mortality of 89 heads of poultry in the municipality of Libagon, he said it was an isolated case.

The PDRRMC meeting held at Jardin Restaurant in Barangay Pasay here gathered council members to activate emergency response clusters led by PDRRM Officer Danilo Atienza in relation to El Niño phenomenon. (LDL/RGC/PIA-8, Southern Leyte)