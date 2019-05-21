Press release: DOST-PHIVOLCS augments earthquake awareness and preparedness of high school teachers in Cagayan Valley

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS), in its commitment to build the capacity of key stakeholders in the schools to engage in and conduct Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) initiatives on volcano, earthquake and tsunami, will carry out an intensive three-day Teachers’ Training titled, “Training on Communicating Volcano, Earthquake and Tsunami Hazards for High School Teachers” on May 21-23, 2019 at Valley Hotel, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The training, in collaboration with DepEd Schools Division of Cagayan and Tuguegarao City, is geared towards capacitating the province’s selected High School Teachers and DRR Coordinators on the basic information about volcano, earthquake, tsunami and its hazards, preparedness and mitigation, and how to communicate this information to the students. The school children shall therefore understand how to prepare, respond, and protect oneself during volcanic eruption, earthquake, and tsunami for they are amongst the populations at risk of disasters brought by these geologic phenomena.

DOST-PHIVOLCS is an accredited Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Provider by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

For information about the event, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST and Officer-In-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 926-2611