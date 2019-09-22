Pres. Duterte assures support to rebel returnees

By Jemin B. Guillermo

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Sept. 20 (PIA) -- President Rodrigo Roa Duterte assured government support to rebel returnees.

In his speech during the disposition of arms and forces of the Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas- Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade - Tabara Paduano Group (RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG) or KAPATIRAN, September 19, President Duterte said the government will provide support to rebel returnees for them to become productive members of the society.

President Duterte led the decommissioning of 727 members of the KAPATIRAN and the demilitarization of 337 turned over firearms of the said group.

“Be assured of government support for your reintegration in the mainstream of society,” the President said before a thousand people who witnessed the event at the 3rd Infantry Division, Philippine Army at Camp General Macario Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz.

As part of the support program, the President has awarded to the Kapatiran members the certificates of availment of vegetable, rice and corn seeds, fruit trees seedlings, chicken and native pigs from the Department of Agriculture.

A community-based Forest Management Agreement and Forest Guards contracts from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and certificate of entitlement of livelihood projects from the Department of Labor and Employment were also given to them.

The President also awarded each of the Kapatiran members a P25,000 immediate cash assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Certificates of Lot Awards for 24 housing units from the National Housing Authority, PhiliHealth cards for the 727 Kapatiran members, and Certificate of Completion for Well Water Drilling training of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

On the other hand, the province of Aklan turned over the P5-million coco oil mill project to the group.

A number of government agencies such as the Commission on Higher Education, National Electrification Administration, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Agrarian Reform, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Budget and Management have likewise pledged their continuous support to the group.

Meanwhile, President Duterte encouraged all the 727 Kapatiran members to take advantage of this opportunity to have a productive life with their family and loved ones.

“This is a step closer toward building a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said, urging all concerned parties to continue to work together to ensure that the fruits of the years of peace negotiations will not go to waste.

He also lauded the OPAPP, AFP, PNP and all other partners that worked together to end the war between the government and the RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG. (JBG/PIA6-Capiz)