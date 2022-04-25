Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood Assessment, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII, Philippines (25 Apr 2021)

Status: : Increased flood waters in urban area and standing waters in agricultural area observed Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Summary of Findings: Increased flood waters in Abuyog Town, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Inundated roads observed in Abuyog Town, Santa Fe Village, and Buenavista Village, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Inundated structures in Abuyog Town, Santa Fe Village, Buenavista Village, and Bunga village, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Potentially affected schools by floods of Notre Dame of Abuyog and Gabaldon Elementary Schools in Abuyog Town, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Standing waters in agricultural areas observed in Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022;

Satellite Image (Post-event)

Satellite : Pléiades

Imagery Date : 22 Apr. 2022

Resolution : 50 cm

Copyright: © CNES (2022), Distribution Airbus DS.

Source: Airbus DS

Satellite Image (Pre-event)

Satellite : Pléiades

Imagery Date : 17 Apr. 2022

Resolution : 50 cm

Copyright: © CNES (2022), Distribution Airbus DS.

Source: Airbus DS

Ancillary data

Administrative boundaries: National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA)

Populate place: OSM

River data: OSM

Analysis: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)

Production: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)