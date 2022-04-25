Philippines
Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood Assessment, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII, Philippines (25 Apr 2021)
Status: : Increased flood waters in urban area and standing waters in agricultural area observed Further action(s): Continue monitoring
Summary of Findings: Increased flood waters in Abuyog Town, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Inundated roads observed in Abuyog Town, Santa Fe Village, and Buenavista Village, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Inundated structures in Abuyog Town, Santa Fe Village, Buenavista Village, and Bunga village, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Potentially affected schools by floods of Notre Dame of Abuyog and Gabaldon Elementary Schools in Abuyog Town, Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022; Standing waters in agricultural areas observed in Abuyog Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 22 Apr. 2022;
Satellite Image (Post-event)
Satellite : Pléiades
Imagery Date : 22 Apr. 2022
Resolution : 50 cm
Copyright: © CNES (2022), Distribution Airbus DS.
Source: Airbus DS
Satellite Image (Pre-event)
Satellite : Pléiades
Imagery Date : 17 Apr. 2022
Resolution : 50 cm
Copyright: © CNES (2022), Distribution Airbus DS.
Source: Airbus DS
Ancillary data
Administrative boundaries: National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA)
Populate place: OSM
River data: OSM
Analysis: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)
Production: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
