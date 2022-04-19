Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood and Landslide Assessment, Leyte and Southern Leyte Provinces, Philippines

Status: : Extensive damage to structures and road including agricultural area observed Further action(s): Continue monitoring Summary of Findings; City of Baybay, Leyte Province No major floods observed in Baybay city, City of Baybay, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Landslides in Banga and Kantagnos villages, City of Baybay, Leyte Province, Region VIII as of 14 and 17 Apr. 2022; 20 structures near Banga village are heavily damaged and/or destroyed as of 14 Apr. 2022; 83 structures in Kantagnos village are heavily damaged and/or destroyed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Riverbanks erosion and potentially affected structures along the rivers in City of Baybay, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 14 Apr. 2022; Damaged road in Pamotosan Village, City Of Baybay, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Potentially damaged structures observed in City of Baybay, Leyte Province, Region VIII as of 17 Apr. 2022 Javier, Macarthur, Abuyog Municipalities, Leyte Province Inundated Sta. Fe Elementary School and inundated structures in Abuyog Municipalities, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Affected agricultural land in Javier, Macarthur, Abuyog Municipalities, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Affected road and affected structures by floods in Macarthur and Abuyog Municipalities, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 17 Apr. 2022; Mahaplag Municipality, Leyte Province Potentially damaged structures along the river In Mahaplag Municipality, Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 16 Apr. 2022; Sogod Municipality, Southern Leyte Province Damaged road and Riverbanks erosion along the Subangdaku River In Sogod Municipality, Southern Leyte Province, Region VIII observed as of 16 Apr. 2022