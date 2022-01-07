PRD Chairman Gordon visits Odette-battered Cebu to distribute relief items to affected residents

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon will lead the multipurpose cash grant (MPCG) to 877 individuals in Mandaue City and Cebu City. Non-food items will be distributed to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) affected residents in Talisay City on January 06, 2022.

The MPCG will be in two different areas in Cebu. Chairman Gordon will first distribute PHP 3,500 cash assistance to 627 families at Mother Retrude Gym, Brgy. Jagobiao, Mandaue and will traverse to Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City to distribute PHP 3,500 cash assistance to 250 families.

After the cash distribution, PRC will travel to Talisay Cebu to distribute relief items such as 500 sets of Hygiene Kits, 500 sets of jerry cans, 500 sets of sleeping kits, and 500 sets of tarpaulins.

At the height of Typhoon Odette, Chairman Gordon immediately deployed its payloader to assist in the clearing operations after Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in the province, causing electrical posts and trees to block roads of debris. Water tankers are also utilized to provide clean and potable water to the affected residents.

PRC also set up a welfare desk to help stranded individuals to reconnect with their families. First aid stations are also put up to provide proper medical healthcare to the residents of Cebu.

“Sabay sabay tayong babangon mula sa hagupit ni Bagyong Odette. Hatid ng Red Cross ay pagasa sa mga labis na naapektuhan ng bagyo. Laging kaming narito upang tumulong upang maibalik ang dignidad sa mga tao at makatulong na tumayo uli sa sarili nating mga paa,” Chairman Gordon said.

Through the leadership of Chairman Gordon, PRC is all out in Typhoon Odette Operation in Cebu. PRC was able to provide ready-to-eat meals to 5,169 individuals in Cebu through the hot meals on wheels, supported 71 individuals with psychosocial support, distributed 338,750 liters of water, hygiene promotion to 10,232 individuals, and cleared 315 cubic yards of debris using the payloader to make way for more relief.

To combat COVID-19, PRC conducted vaccination drives through its Bakuna Bus and Bakuna Buses and led the COVID-19 testing through establishing the Mandaue City molecular laboratory.

As part of PRC’s humanitarian response in providing relief to the affected families, PRC also provided 8,671 houses in the province of Cebu.