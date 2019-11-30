PRC takes action as Kammuri gains more strength

As Typhoon Kammuri (local name Tisoy) nears the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO, Sen. Richard Gordon gave directions on the prepositioning of equipment, assets and goods in an initial meeting, Friday, November 29.

The preparation came after a press briefing by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) that Kammuri now has maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 170 kph. It is expected to enter PAR between Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Kammuri is also expected to have a wide diameter, possibly reaching around 300 to 400 kilometers, thus affecting more areas, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon and the Bicol Region. Chapters have been placed on alert and teams have been readied for PRC deployment to these areas.

“We should learn from Yolanda. We should not wait for a disaster to happen before we take action. As our mantra says, the Philippine Red Cross is always first, always ready, always there,” Chairman Gordon as he lead the preparation of the list of manpower and assets to be prepared and prepositioned – including rescue boat and vehicles, hot meals truck, water bladder and tankers, and ambulances. PRC has also readied food items which could serve a total of 1,500 families.

The Chairman also reiterated the 4Ps – predict, plan, prepare and practice when anticipating a disaster. Predict possible scenarios that may happen, plan courses of action to respond to these scenarios, prepare the logistics and manpower requirements and lastly, to put these into practice. Chairman Gordon also reminded people to heed evacuation notices to avoid casualties and has activated chapters to organize Red Cross 143 bangkeros for rescue and assessment.

As a reminder to volunteers and staff involved in the preparation, Chairman Gordon messaged them to, “make sure you and your families are safe and have taken all necessary precautions so that you can act and move with confidence in performing your jobs once the effects of this typhoon become apparent. Please bear in mind that being prepared is the best defense. These typhoons may not be prevented but they can be mitigated by careful planning and preparation.”

At ready is a PRC humanitarian caravan consisting of trucks with non-food items, rescue vehicles and necessary manpower should the situation call for these resources.