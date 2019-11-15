PRC responds to Cagayano's call for help

By Office of the Regional Director (Professional Regulation Commission Region 2)

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 14 (PIA) - The Professional Regulation Commission Regional Office 02 recently spearheaded a relief operation for the Cagayanos who greatly suffered from severe flooding brought about by torrential rains spawned by Typhoon Quiel.

Dubbed as 'PRC Cares', PRC headed by its Regional Director, Rodrigo F. Balaqui, Jr., PhD , recognized the urgent need of providing assistance to its fellow Cagayanos at Barangay Centro 1 in Sanchez Mira town and at Barangay Lucban in Abulug town.

The PRC provided the barangay folks gallons of mineral water, boxes of biscuits and noodle packs and medicines for children on Tuesday.

Director Balaqui expressed his pride for being blessed with proactive employees who are “always willing to respond to their social and moral obligations to the society.”

The director also extended his gratitude to the individuals who extended their support in the Commission’s noble undertaking such as: Hon. Maila S. Ting-Que, Tuguegarao City councilor and ex-office board member of the Third District of Cagayan; Atty. Jeremy Jesus D. Bueno, vice-mayor of Santa, Ilocos Sur; Mr. Valnizaqn HC. Calubaquib, chief human resource specialist of the Civil Service Commission RO2; Dr. Mildred T. Darauay , vice president for academic affairs at F.L. Vargas College; Atty. Jacky Lamug; Atty. Kathleene Keith Benzon; Atty. Ed Armand Ventolero; and Ardelainne C. Dandoy-Balisi.

The relief operation is part of the Commission's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) where provision of services to needy communities is expected.

The province of Cagayan remains to be under “State of Calamity” as the affected municipalities recover from the great loss that the flooding has caused. According to Department of Agriculuture RFO II Regional Executive Director Narciso A. Edillo, said flooding incident left P268 Million worth of damages in its tail, destroying a total area of 2,006.15 hectares of standing crop and affected 1,637 farmers. (MDCT/PIA-2)