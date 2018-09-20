PRC rescues ambulance crew at the height of ‘Ompong’

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Red Cross uniforms.

Once again, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) humanitarian workers have proven that it would take more than strong winds and heavy rains to crush their determination to deliver service to the most vulnerable.

At the height of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in Cagayan, the PRC emergency responders rescued an ambulance crew with severely injured driver and doctor in the municipality of Gonzaga on Saturday. The team was on their way to conduct possible rescue operations in Sta. Ana when they were hailed by a bystander who alerted them of an electric post that collapsed and hit an ambulance.

With Don Orje leading the team, they were able to free the passengers from the wrecked ambulance. Leilanie Balisi, a 41-year-old doctor, and driver Victor Materum, 50 years old were safely transported to Alfonso Ponce Enrile District Memorial Hospital after being given first aid treatment.

Chairman Richard Gordon lauded the responders for helping save lives amid the strong winds brought by the typhoon.

“This reflects the PRC mantra -‘Always First, Always Ready, Always There.’ Our team proves that PRC volunteers are ready to respond to challenges in any situation when it comes to saving lives,” Gordon said.

The same team has been on the ground since Thursday traversing different areas in Cagayan and Isabela to assess the damage brought by Ompong and rescue affected individuals.