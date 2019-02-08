PRC ready to assist measles-stricken communities; Gordon, staff visit San Lazaro Hospital

FOLLOWING the midnight visit of Chairman Richard Gordon to the measles patients confined in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is closely coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) in providing assistance relevant to the surge of patients due to the measles outbreak.

Gordon said PRC is ready to provide medical interventions, including the establishment of a 100-bed emergency medical unit (EMU) and welfare desks at San Lazaro Hospital (SLH).

“We need to work together to assist the families affected by the measles outbreak. When we visited the SLH at midnight, we saw two or three children sharing one bed with parents also sharing the space. What was a usually room for two or three patients now accommodate up to 10 children. Even hallways are now being used,” Gordon said.

PRC is offering to put up the emergency medical unit, an outdoor hospital setup, to serve as an extension ward to address the overflow of patients.

During the visit, Dr. Barbra May Banaobra, infectious disease fellow, said there are over 250 patients currently admitted at SLH due to confirmed measles cases. Majority are children who have not had immunization shots.

Aside from the establishment of an EMU and welfare desks, PRC is also ready to provide blankets and hygiene kits to uplift the dignity of the patients and parents currently staying at the hospital.

As DOH expands the declaration of outbreak to Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, PRC alerted its local chapters to conduct community mobilization to raise awareness on measles and its prevention measures.

Furthermore, PRC strongly urges the public to “not put vaccination into a bad light” as it is necessary to protect the children from contagious diseases.

“Let’s stop the scare and rather educate the parents, families, and communities on the importance of vaccination for our children’s sake. I’ve said this a long time ago, hindi masama ang bakuna na kabilang sa Expanded Program on Immunization,” Gordon said.

PRC reminds everyone that measles is a highly contagious disease, as well as recommends the use of protective masks when visiting hospitals with a high number of measles cases.