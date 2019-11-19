PRC readies for TS Ramon impact

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed ambulances and welfare desks to the provinces in Northern Luzon as ordered by Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, in preparation for the Tropical Storm (TS) Ramon with an international name Kalmaegi.

Relief necessities such as food items, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, sleeping kits (blankets, mosquito nets, and plastic mats), tarpaulins, and jerry cans are set for rapid transportation and distribution to give aid to possible affected families in the Northern part of the country. Hot meals are also ready to be prepared and served.

“PRC staff and volunteers are on standby and ready to provide assistance to our fellowmen who will be hit by Tropical Storm Ramon”, said Chairman Gordon.

PRC Northern Luzon Chapters (Abra, Apayao, Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Kalingaand Nueva Vizcaya) have activated Red Cross 143 volunteers and Red Cross Action Team (RCAT) and are on a 24-hour duty (shifting schedule) in their respective chapters monitoring updates regarding TS Ramon, ready to be deployed.

Payloader prepositioned in Nueva Vizcaya and other search and rescue teams with equipment are also on standby in anticipation of the possible effects of the storm.

Tropical Storm Ramon has a maximum sustained wind of 85 kilometer per hour and gustiness of up to 105 kilometer per hour. It is expected to make a landfall in Northern Cagayan between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.