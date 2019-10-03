03 Oct 2019

PRC provides P4.1M typhoon-affected families in Ifugao

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

BANAUE, Ifugao, Oct. 2 (PIA)- - The Philippine Red Cross recently released P4.1 million livelihood assistance to 410 families in this town affected by typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) last year.

Each of the affected families from barangays Anaba, Bangaan, Viewpoint and Uhaj, received the Household Livelihood Assistance (HLA) of P10, 000.00.

The assistance is intended to help the victims who are farmers, tenants and laborers, to start livelihood projects like hog and chicken raising, sari-sari store, buy and sell and others that are in accordance to their knowledge and skills.

The HLA is a recovery program of PRC – Ifugao Chapter in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that targets farmers with less than one hectare of cultivable land as well as farm laborers and households who belong under the social vulnerability criteria.

Local officials enjoined the beneficiaries to utilize properly the given assistance for the benefit of their families and to apply the knowledge and skills they gained during the training conducted by the PRC – Ifugao chapter. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)

