PRC Isabela gets ambulance

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

Published on March 5, 2020

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, March 5 (PIA) – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) – Isabela chapter received last February 29, 2020 one unit of ambulance from the PRC headquarters in Manila as additional resource for its humanitarian missions and operations.

First District Representative Antonio Albano, also the Chairman of PRC Isabela chapter with some of their officials led by PRC Chapter head Josie Stephany Cabrera, received the new ambulance from PRC Chairman Senator Richard Gordon.

Albano said the ambulance will surely add to the rescue responders' capability of PRC Isabela especially in times of calamities or disasters.

“As chairman of the Isabela Red Cross, I am committed to ensure that our chapter can help in any capacity it can for the benefit of all in Isabela and the Philippines,” Albano said.

He said he has asked additional equipment to complement the resources of PRC Isabela to become one of the more diligent and hardworking Red Cross chapters in the country. (BME/MGE – PIA-2/Isabela)