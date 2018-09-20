PRC gets monetary, logistics support from int’l partners for ‘Ompong’ ops

Pledges of monetary and logistical support have started pouring in after the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) issued an appeal for assistance in its sworn mission to “provide hope to the most vulnerable” communities affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

As of September 18, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched an emergency appeal seeking 2.7 million-Swiss franc (approximately P152 million) to assist 100,000 individuals from the most affected communities in the next 12 months. Earlier, IFRC allotted 83,000 Swiss francs (P4.8 million) for Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) for preparedness efforts and further actions—67,500 Swiss francs coming from the Netherlands Red Cross.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society committed US$100,000 (approximately P5.4million) while the Spanish Red Cross pledged approximately 350,000 euros (approximately P22 million) through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

“This is what the Red Cross Movement is all about—supporting humanity regardless of race and belief. We are truly grateful to our international partners for further empowering the PRC. These donations will go places,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

PRC received P650,000 from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which also provided communication equipment for Ompong operations. ICRC is also supporting PRC with 5,000 shelter tool kits and 15,000 tarpaulin mats to help thousands of families left homeless after the typhoon.

Besides monetary pledges from the Movement composed of IFRC, ICRC, and National Societies, help from the international community is coming in to strengthen PRC’s continuous humanitarian efforts.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (AUS-DFAT) made a donation to cover the cost of 5,000 packs of non-food items consisting of sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene kits and tarpaulin mats.

The German Red Cross also lent their support to PRC chapters Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Kalinga.

The Australian Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross are also committed to provide manpower support and Emergency Field Hospital support, respectively.

Meanwhile, PRC is in coordination with the Japanese Embassy for possible support and with New Zealand Agency for International Development for the replenishment of warehouse stocks.

To date, PRC has deployed a Humvee, a rescue boat, three Cruisers, a High Lux van, three mobile kitchens, a payloader, a tracktor head with low-bed trailer, six 10-wheeler trucks, two six-wheeler trucks, three water tankers, a fire truck, and a pickup truck to the affected areas.

The PRC provided hot meals to 8,394individuals, biscuits to over 3,726people, and 2,000 capsules of doxycycline. Basic household items such as blankets, towels, hygiene kits, clothing, and plastic mats were also distributed by staff and volunteers on the ground.

PRC has distributed 10,000 liters of water, conducted hygiene promotion to 936 people, and psychosocial support to 1,687 individuals.

Even after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) has left the country, the Philippine Red Cross resolves to help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

We are calling on the public to help us help more.

Donations may be deposited to:

PRC’s BDO Banco de Oro (Port Area) savings account (swift code: BNORPHMM): 00-453-0190938 (peso deposit) and 10-453-0039482 (dollar deposit)

Metrobank (Port Area) (swift code: MBTCPHMM): 151-7-15152434-2 (peso deposit) and 151-2-15100218-2 (dollar deposit).

For donations in cash or kind, call SherviCorpuz at (02) 790-2413 or (63 917) 834-8378, and Rizza Genil at (02) 790-2410, or email emergencyappeal@redcross.org.ph.