PRC deploys rescue, relief assets to Nueva Vizcaya for ‘Mangkhut’ Ops

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) deployed a “humanitarian caravan” consisting of rescue and relief vehicles from its National Headquarters in Mandaluyong in anticipation of the impact of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in Northern Luzon provinces.

The mobilization of the assessment and rescue teams follows Chairman Richard Gordon’s directives to augment the operations in the affected areas, especially in the Northern Luzon.

“Help is on its way! True to our mantra ‘Always First, Always Ready, Always There,” we are sending our rescue and assessment teams with our fleet of rescue vehicles to keep Filipinos safe. Our chapter staff and volunteers have also been alerted,” Gordon said.

The caravan includes a 10,000-liter water tanker, four 10-wheeler trucks, one 6-wheeler truck, four generator sets, a payloader, a mobile kitchen, a Humvee with a rescue boat, and a 6x6 truck. It also contains a water treatment unit, three sets of water bladders and tap stand, 2,000 sets of basic household items (sleeping kits, hygiene kits, jerry cans and tarpaulin mats), 100 cadaver bags and five tents used as temporary learning spaces.

To ensure the safety of PRC personnel amid the strong wind and heavy rains, the team will stay in the Nueva Vizcaya Chapter, the designated staging area, on Friday. The Emergency Response Unit, on the other hand, will be directly deployed to affected areas in Northern Luzon. The rescuers will then provide clearance for the rest of the team to proceed to operations in Isabela and Cagayan.

PRC has also alerted over 30,000 community volunteers from the Northern and Central Luzon Chapters to provide situational reports to the Operations Center.

“We have to unite to be able to assist our countrymen in vulnerable situations. We are calling on the public to help us do more,” Gordon said.

For emergencies, call PRC hotline 143. For donations, call 0917-834-8378.