PRC continues mobilizing volunteers and equipment to earthquake-hit places in Mindanao

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to assess and monitor the situation resulting from the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit several parts of Mindanao, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

PRC mobilized a total of 81 staff and volunteers, deployed 4 ambulances, 2 service vehicles, a water tanker, bladders and water purification unit to assist residents, especially the badly-affected in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

“Red Cross teams are providing first aid and other humanitarian services to the affected residents, such as, those in Upper Bala Elementary School in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur which serves as a temporary evacuation center,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

Davao del Sur Chapter staff and volunteers provided psychosocial support to 155 quake-affected children and their families to relieve the stress.

PRC Sultan Kudarat, Kidapawan, South Cotabato, Davao del Sur and General Santos City Chapters also provided psychosocial support to 281 other individuals.

PRC staff and volunteers have provided hot meals to 254 patients and hospital staff, provided first aid to 74 patients in North Cotabato, Davao del Sur, General Santos, and Sultan Kudarat and monitored the blood pressure of 22 patients in South Cotabato and General Santos.

Teams from North Cotabato and Davao del Sur are on the ground assisted by South Cotabato, Iligan City, Davao City and General Santos City Chapters.

Other PRC Chapters in the affected areas are on heightened alert to provide assistance. In Davao del Sur, 6 patients were treated and another one transported to a hospital.

“In Kidapawan City, North Cotabato and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur where water access has been disrupted, PRC responded with a water station, bladders and water purification units for the community. Water tanker was dispatched to support the distribution in Digos City, Davao del Sur,” Gordon added.