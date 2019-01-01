PRC continues assisting Usman-hit communities during New Year Break

A DAY before the New Year, Philippine Red Cross (PRC)’s staff and volunteers are working in areas ravaged by Tropical Depression Usman—from providing relief to clearing operations.

Chairman Richard Gordon said the organization will continue its work to help restore the lives of people in most affected areas, including the Bicol and Samar regions.

“I commend our volunteers for working tirelessly to help people get back on their feet. We are working to alleviate the suffering of the affected population, especially now that we are days away from welcoming the New Year,” said Gordon, who led PRC’s actions even before Usman’s landfall.

Latest data from the PRC Operations Center (OpCen) show that a total of 10,825 individuals are still in 72 evacuation centers in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Western Samar.

On Sunday, the National Headquarters deployed a 10,000-liter water tanker to provide clean and safe water to affected communities in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Albay. PRC also sent a water bladder and tap stand, 2,400 Doxycycline capsules to protect people from leptospirosis, and body bags for retrieval operations.

A 10-wheeler truck, with a load of 300 sets of hygiene kits and 300 water containers with a capacity of 20 liters each, was also dispatched to the calamity areas.

PRC started clearing debris, mud, and dirt in Camarines Sur, as well as assisting in search and retrieval operations following a landslide in Brgy. Sogod, Tiwi in Albay.

As of December 30, PRC has provided hot meals to 6,365 individuals, including those stranded at seaports during the onslaught of Usman.

Staff and volunteers also distributed bread to 800 individuals in Negros Occidental and hygiene kits to 23 families in Western Samar. PRC likewise provided 49 families with psychosocial support, including the survivors of the landslide in Albay.

PRC OpCen, which operates round-the-clock, continues to actively monitor the situation in Usman-hit areas.