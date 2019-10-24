24 Oct 2019

PRC continues to assist earthquake victims in Cotabato and nearby provinces

Report
from Philippine National Red Cross
Published on 23 Oct 2019

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon ordered the immediate deployment and mobilization of its volunteers and staff to assist the people affected by the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hits North Cotabato and other nearby areas in Mindanao on October 16, 2019, Wednesday.

“Ang PRC ay nananatiling alerto matapos yanigin ng malakas na lindol ang ilang bahagi ng Mindanao partikular ang lalawigan ng Cotabato. We are here to help. We will never leave you”, said Chairman Gordon.

PRC volunteers and staff are continuously assisting the families and individuals who were devastated by the strong quake. Welfare desks and first aid stations were set up to evacuation centers. A total of 23 patients were catered by PRC, 15 from South Cotabato, 5 from Davao del Sur, 1 from North Cotabato, and 2 from General Santos. Twelve (12) people were administered with first aid due to difficulty of breathing, dizziness, wounds, leg cramps and panic attack.

In Kidapawan, 151 were assisted and 6 (six) were transported to health facilities due to asthma, back pain and panic attack. Psychosocial support were given to 145 individuals in Davao del Sur. Hotmeals were also served to 514 people. Food items were distributed to 51 individuals, sleeping kits to 51 families and four (4) liters of bottled water were given to each of the 46 families in Davao del Sur.

Three (3) ambulances were deployed to North Cotabato, South Cotabato, and Davao Del Sur. Two (2) WASH hubs were activated in General Santos City and Davao City and hygiene promotion conducted to 35 individuals in Davao del Sur.

There were recorded 606 aftershocks (plotted, 298, felt, 24) as of October 19, 2019.

PRC reminds people to take earthquake drills seriously to avoid a large number of casualties during earthquakes.

