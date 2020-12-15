PRC Chairman Gordon visits typhoon-ravaged town in Camarines Sur

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

Published on December 15, 2020

NAGA CITY (PIA)—Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman Richard Gordon led the humanitarian team in giving shelter assistance and other aids to more than 300 families ravaged and devastated by the three succeeding typhoons that hit Camarines Sur.

Chairman Gordon was also joined by PRC Disaster Management Services Director Leonardo Ebajo. They were welcomed at the Pili Airport by PRC Board of Directors Vice Chairman Lito Del Rosario, Asst. Treasurer Mely De Guzman and Milaor Mayor Anthony Reyes.

First stop was the municipality of Calabaga where they were warmly welcomed by Mayor Ed Severo, PMAJ Jonnel Averilla, Calabanga Acting Chief of Police, CBSUA Calabanga Campus Administrator Helen Madela, Sto. Domingo Punong Barangay Jessica Prevosa and PRC-Camarines Sur member DepEd Senior Education Program Specialist Adrian Año.

Sixty-one families from Barangay Sto. Domingo whose houses were totally damaged were given 10 galvanized iron sheets and 1 set of Shelter Tool Kits (STK) which they can use to hasten the repair of their houses.

In Brgy. Balongay, also in LGU Calabanga, 110 families whose houses were declared partially damaged received non-food items like jerry cans, sleeping kits, and tarpaulins.

PRC’s partner here are the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC-GCI), IFRC and Qatar Red Crescent.

After completing their distribution in Calabanga, the team proceeded to the municipality of Tigaon where they were greeted by Mayor Pamela Rinah Fuentebella, 4th District Board Members Awel Llaguno and JJ Pilapil, and PRC Director Ed Yu.

Two hundred families from Barangays San Felipe, Salvacion and Tinawagan received Multi-Purpose Cash Grant of P3,500.00 each. The simple ceremony was held at San Rafael Sports Complex, Tigaon, Camarines Sur.

Gordon hopes that the cash assistance will help the affected families in their recovery, particularly after incurring loss in their livelihood and help them start anew.

The PRC Chairman also extended his gratitude to all the members of 143 in every municipality and barangays. He said that 143 members/ volunteers were the ones helping in the dissemination of disaster information. Their active presence has helped the community in preparing for disaster.

“Red Cross 143 means 1 leader plus 43 members in every organization or community to mobilize the power of humanity. In the Philippine Red Cross, we have devised the four Ps: predict, plan, prepare, and practice. The 44 volunteers of Red Cross 143 in each barangay were trained to perform the four Ps in case of disasters or mass casualty incidents,” Gordon added.

PRC Camarines Sur Officer In Charge Clamrence Rodrigazo Abada thanked all those who made the activity a success. (LSMacatangay, PIAV/Camarines Sur)