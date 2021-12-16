PRC Assists 669 Families through Multipurpose Cash Grant in Maguindanao

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) heads to the Municipality of Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao to distribute PHP 3,500 Multipurpose Cash Grant (MPCG) to 699 families, as part of the Peace and Development in BARMM project, on December 13, 2021.

PRC partners with the Spanish Red Cross, German Red Cross and is funded by the European Union which aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and address the immediate needs to foster the public healthcare system and socio-economic development of Bangsamoro Autonomous Religion in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The MPCG event was attended virtually by PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon and physically by Midtimbang, DAM Mayor Maryjoy Estephanie Uy, Vice-Mayor Datu Jomar U. Midtimbang, PRC Cotabato City – Maguindanao Chapter Chairwoman Ms. Bai Fatima Sinsuat, Chapter Administrator Rose Gayong, and executives from the local government unit and PRC local chapter.

Recently, PRC provided 3,500 cash assistance to 1,500 families, 10,000 livelihood assistance to 800 families, and skills training for youth to 100 individuals in Lanao Del Sur. Through the leadership of Sen. Gordon, PRC was able to provide PHP 10,000 livelihood assistance to 2,307 families during the Marawi Armed Conflict in 2018, provided emergency shelters to 3,792 families in the municipality of Saguiaran, Balo-i, Wawalayan Calocan, Guimba, and Bubong, Marawi.

“Tuloy tuloy ang ating pagtulong sa mga Muslim brothers sa Muslim Mindanao. Layunin natin ay maabot ang mga malalayong lugar upang matulungan ang mga most vulnerable groups. Kamakailan lang ay binuksan natin ang Cotabato Molecular laboratory, upang mapalakas ang ating laban kontra COVID-19,” Sen. Gordon said.

PRC will continue to be of service to serve the most vulnerable, truly abiding by its mantra to be always first, always ready, and always there.