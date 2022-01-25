PRC assisted 250 locally stranded individuals at Manila North Port

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon deployed a food truck to provide Hot Meals to 250 locally-stranded individuals (LSI) bound to Zamboanga, Cagayan, Ozamis, Cebu, and Bacolod last January 20, 2022.

PRC Welfare services, together with the Manila chapter, assisted 250 individuals stranded due to pandemic and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Aside from Hot Meals, the PRC welfare team also provided clothes, face masks, and hygiene kits to address the current needs of the stranded individuals.

Among the beneficiaries is Jikala Jilpan, a 45-year-old fisherman from Mindanao who was amputated due to a mine explosion while fishing is currently staying in North Port, Manila, with his 9-year-old granddaughter.

“Maraming maraming salamat Sen. Gordon sa tulong na ibinigay niyo sa amin. malaking tulong po ito sa amin dahil mahirap maghanap ng pagkain ngayon,” Jilpan said.

“Kaagad ko ipinadala ang aming mga food trucks kasama ang aming welfare team upang mamahagi ng libreng hot meals, facemasks, hygiene kits, at damit sa mga stranded nating mga kapatid na badjao,” Gordon said.

PRC led by Sen. Gordon continues to provide much-needed relief to the most vulnerable families affected by the pandemic, and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao Region.

“Sa panahon na marami ang naghihirap sa bagyo at pandemya, narito lagi ang Philippine Red Cross na laging handang tumulong sa mga nangangailangan. ‘Di ko kayo papabayaan,” Gordon added.