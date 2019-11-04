PRC appeals for more support as relief operations in Mindanao intensify after series of strong earthquakes

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is appealing for more support for thousands of families affected by the series of strong earthquakes that jolted Mindanao on October 16, 2019 followed by a series of equally strong tremors.

As families flock to different evacuations centers due to the damage brought by the series of earthquakes and aftershocks, Chairman Richard Gordon reached out to the public to assist in the relief effort through their donations especially for the residents of North Cotabato and Davao Del Sur, two of the badly hit areas.

“More than 35,000 families or 178,305 individuals have been affected in Regions 11 and 12. They are in dire need of assistance such as food, medicine, clean water and essential household items (water containers, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, sleeping kits) especially the most vulnerable,” Gordon said.

PRC has started producing water in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato to ensure adequate and safe drinking water especially for the residents staying in evacuation centers.

“PRC’S Water, Sanitation and Hygiene team provides clean and safe water the affected families and individuals suffering from the disruption of the water systems in these areas,” Gordon added.

PRC North Cotabato-Kidapawan City Chapter provided hot meals to almost 3,000 individuals in Old Bulatukan and Malasila Elementary Schools in Makilala, North Cotabato,administered first-aid,conducted psychological counselling, distributed beneficiary cards to 529 families and potable water to Barangay Ilomavis residents.

In Davao Del Sur, water distribution in the municipalities of Magsaysay, Balabag and Digos City is ongoing, 271 families in the Municipality of Bansalan were also provided with sleeping and health kits while construction of latrines and shower facilities continues in Barangay Tarapuay and Kinuskusan.

“Rest assured that there is a Red Cross that is always first, always ready, always there to help the most vulnerable during calamities.Since the first quake struck Mindanao on October 16, our teams have been working round-the-clock, providing first aid and other humanitarian services,” Gordon said.

PRC uses resources provided by generous donors for these activities. The public can help PRC replenish these resources by donating through the following avenues:

BDO Peso Savings: 00-453-0190938 Dollar Savings: 10-453-0039482 Swift Code: BNORPHMM

BPI Peso Savings: 4991-0036-52 Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Metrobank Peso Savings: 151-7-151524342 Dollar Savings: 151-2-151002182 Swift Code: MBTCPHMM

Paypal donate@redcross.org.ph