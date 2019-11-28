Possible relocation sites in DavSur town being assessed

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY (PIA)- Five relocation sites out of seven areas recommended by the municipal government of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur were assessed by the member-agencies of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council XI for the victims of the series of earthquakes in October.

These agencies comprised of the National Housing Authority XI, Mines and Geosciences Bureau XI, Department of Social Welfare and Development XI, and Office of Civil Defense XI as the rehabilitation effort started.

Three relocation sites in Barangay San Miguel, one in Barangay Malawanit and one in Clam Village, Barangay Poblacion Proper were found to be suited for transfer of displaced families from Barangay Tagaytay, Sitio Macabolos, Purok 6,7 and eight of Barangay Tagaytay, Puro and 6 of Sitio B’lasan, Barangay Upper B’lasan and Purok 12 in Purok 12, Barangay Bahacanan.

Herbert Villano, geologist from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau XI said the approved relocation sites need to be documented.

He said there were areas which were not applicable as relocation site particularly at Purok 10 in Barangay Balnate and in Barangay Bacungan.

“We suggest to the local government unit to look for other possible relocation sites since the ones we evaluated did not have good terrain, with a very steep slope in the center of the property,” Villano said.

He said other areas suggested need to be documented with the corresponding recommendation so that the people can proceed with the relocation.

Engr. Romy Cesamilo of the National Housing Authority XI said he approves four relocation sites and one that needs mitigating structure for slope protection.

He said that he would not recommend the sites in Barangay Balnate and Barangay Bacungan since these areas have steep slopes.

“We must ensure that the site is safe and suitable for the beneficiaries of the relocation,” Cesamilo said.

Raph Jay-Ar Gaspar of the Department of Social Welfare and Development XI said his concerns would be the labor and material outsourcing, passable access road.

“So far, the roads are passable. Since not all roads are concrete, possibly we will have difficulty in transporting the construction materials. All materials need to be taken from the town center,” he said.

Gaspar also said construction wise, more work is needed.

He said he would not recommend Barangay Balnate and Bacungan due to the steep slopes in the areas. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)