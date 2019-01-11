11 Jan 2019

The political economy of cash transfer programmes in Brazil, Pakistan and the Philippines - When do governments ‘leave no one behind’?

Report
from ODI - Humanitarian Policy Group
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original

Key messages

• Pro-poor policies, such as cash transfers, hold wide appeal for politicians in times of economic crises because of the visibility and high level of international support available for such measures.

• The political returns to politicians from a widespread pro-poor policy are significant: they potentially expand their voter base.

• The highly visible link between the politician and cash transfers has mobilised politicians to invest in state capacity and reach eligible citizens.

• Methods of selecting eligible participants and delivering cash has allowed local politicians to gain electoral mileage from central government actions.

• In the longer term, it can be very difficult for subsequent regimes to dismantle far-reaching propoor programmes without risking high levels of unpopularity. Consequently, future governments try to establish ownership over the programmes by improving and/or expanding them.

Read the full report

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.