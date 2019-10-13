13 Oct 2019

Polio comeback due to poor sanitation, low vaccination turnout

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 10 (PIA) - The City Health Office attributed the resurgence of the polio virus on dirty environment and low turnout in the immunization.

In an interview at the Information Speak, Dr. Julinda Acosta, chief of the Technical Division of the CHO said the revival of type 2 polio virus is due to the poor environmental sanitation in the city and the low coverage of immunization since 2014.

She said many residents along the riverbanks do not have toilets.

“It is observed that open defecation is prevalent in congested areas of the city,” Acosta said.

She explained that the polio virus is ingested and is acquired from person to person like taking in of contaminated food, contaminated water and contaminated objects that are swallowed, especially among children.

Acosta said children belong to the vulnerable group who wants to play the soil and does not practice proper handwashing before eating.

“Often, contaminated food is swallowed. It is transmitted from man to man,” she said.

Acosta denied the observation that the polio virus is due to the excretes of a foreigner from the country where polio virus is prevalent.

She clarified that through the study of the research laboratory, it is not linked to the virus that is existent in other countries, which means the virus is locally sourced.

Acosta urged parents to have their children vaccinated with polio vaccine type 2, an oral polio vaccine that is employed through two drips in the mouth.

“It is the only effective way of preventing polio myelitis. Polio has no treatment. Once a person is afflicted with the virus, he will be paralyzed or death is imminent,” she said.

Acosta said children from zero to 59 months old must be vaccinated starting October 14 in all places of convergence in Davao City. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.