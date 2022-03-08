Philippines
From Policy Recommendations to Practical Actions: Towards Gender Transformative Practices for Baguio City’s Flood Early Warning System
Attachments
This accompanying publication takes the recommendations from the Baguio City Gender and Inclusion Study and the Policy and Practice Recommendations for a Gender Transformative Flood Early Warning System in Baguio City, and further and outlines the process by which the project developed draft actions with key FEWS stakeholders that can be taken forward to design a gender transformative Flood Early Warning System in Baguio City.
- Asian Development Bank
- © Asian Development Bank