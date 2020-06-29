PNP readies Mt. Kanlaon search, rescue teams, equipment

By Easter Anne Doza

BACOLOD CITY, June 27 (PIA) – - In the wake of Mt. Kanlaon tectonic activities recently, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) readied its inventory of Search and Rescue (SAR) trained personnel and equipment.

A platoon of 32 personnel at the NOCPPO Headquarters is ready for deployment in case the situation intensifies.

Likewise, the 1st and 2nd Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company have prepared one platoon each while, the nearby Police Stations which are in proximity to Mt. Kanlaon were directed to ready one SAR team each for the said purpose.

NOCPPO OIC-Provincial Director Col. Romy I. Palgue said these SAR personnel will be deployed to help the affected Negrenses when the alert level requires mandatory evacuation.

The police SAR teams are readied after the the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has recorded 136 tectonic quakes during their 24-hour monitoring last June 22. *(LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)