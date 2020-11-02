PNP leads post-disaster rehabilitation operations on Typhoon Rolly hard-hit areas

By Nonette N. Castillo

CALOOCAN CITY, Nov. 2 (PIA) –Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Camilo Pancratius P Cascolan ordered Directors of Area Police Commands to lead post disaster clean-up, relief, and rehabilitation operations of regional and provincial police offices in hardest hit areas.

A news release from the PNP PIO said, PNP Units were instructed to initiate clearing operations of highways and main thoroughfares to allow smooth passage of emergency services, relief caravans, and commercial cargo.

“In the spirit of Bayanihan, the PNP is linking arms with local government units, state agencies and NGOs in rebuilding and rising from the devastation left by Typhoon Rolly,” Cascolan, in a statement said.

The Chief PNP noted “the readiness of LGUs and police units in responding to emergencies and firm implementation of disaster mitigation measures resulted to minimal casualties despite the destructive force of the supertyphoon”.

Meanwhile, Cascolan said the PNP will assist the Department Trade and Industry in enforcing a price freeze on basic commodities and essential goods in areas that will be declared under state of calamity.

He explained that under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines, automatic price control is up in areas that are declared under state of calamity for a period of not more than 60 days.

Aside from basic necessities and prime commodities listed or being monitored by the DTI, this also covers those under regulation of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health such as rice, sugar, poultry products, dairy products, cooking oil, cooking fuel, medicine, and medical supplies.

This developed as the Chief PNP assured PNP Units that suffered infrastructure damage from Typhoon Rolly of appropriate support from the National Headquarters to allow these Units to resume normal operations in these facilities.

“As soon as all damage assessment reports are in, we can begin restoration work for damaged PNP facilities, he said. (PNP-PIO/PIA-NCR)