PNP Caraga to intensify operations despite lifting of martial law

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 6 -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) Caraga vows to strengthen police operations even after the lifting of the martial law in Mindanao last December 31, 2019.

This will be made effective through the directive of Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel, Jr., Police Regional Office 13 Director, to lower units to step-up conduct of Special Police Operation such as checkpoint in different areas of the region, the conduct of which is part of crime prevention activities of PNP Caraga.

Data from the Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division (RIDMD) 13 shows that PNP Caraga recorded a crime volume of 14,331 for 2015; 10,029 for 2016 and 3,491 for January 1 to May 22, 2017, having a total of 27, 851. While for the period May 23, 2017, to December 31, 2017 crime volume recorded was 5,650; 9,348 for 2018 and 9,555 for 2019 yielding a total of 24,553.

“PNP Caraga will continue to improve our crime prevention activities to suppress all forms of lawless violence despite the expiration of martial law. Caraganons will live in a peaceful region where progress continues through the help and active support of the community,” said Esquivel.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017, after the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISlS)-inspired Maute terrorist group attacked Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. (DMRosales/PNP13/PIA-Caraga)