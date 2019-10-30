30 Oct 2019

PNB: PRC’s new humanitarian partner

Report
from Philippine National Red Cross
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) formally received the P5-million donation from the Philippine National Bank (PNB) for the purchase of two (2) ambulance units. The corresponding Memorandum of Agreement was signed by both parties on October 24, 2019 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati.

PNB also pledged P2.9 Million for Basic First Aid and Life Support and Disaster Preparedness Training for PNB employees.

The MOA signing led by PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon and PNB President Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso took place during the 16th South East Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leadership Meeting.

“The Red Cross of the Philippines thrives because of people like PNB President Wick and the PNB. Without them, we have no definite resources”, said Chairman Gordon.

The PNB is the latest addition to a roster of socially responsible companies who see the value of the premier humanitarian organization in the country.

The new partnership was made possible by the efforts of PRC Governor Saeed Daof and support of PRC Chairman Richard Gordon.

Initially, 3,000 PNB employees in the head office will participate in the Basic First Aid and Disaster Preparedness Training Program.

From January to October of this year alone, the PRC served to 54, 146 patients through its ambulance services.

Present at the ceremony were PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, Governor and Co-Chairman Disaster Management and Safety Services Saeed A. Daof, PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla, PRC Governors Corazon Alma De Leon and Jorge Lim, PNB President Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, PNB VP Roderick Soriano, PNB Chairman Florencia Tarriela, PNB Vice Chairman Felix Enrico Alfiler, and PNB Directors Edgar Cua, Florido Casuela, Leonilo Coronel, Simeon Yap, and Federico Pascual.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.