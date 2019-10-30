PNB: PRC’s new humanitarian partner

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) formally received the P5-million donation from the Philippine National Bank (PNB) for the purchase of two (2) ambulance units. The corresponding Memorandum of Agreement was signed by both parties on October 24, 2019 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati.

PNB also pledged P2.9 Million for Basic First Aid and Life Support and Disaster Preparedness Training for PNB employees.

The MOA signing led by PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon and PNB President Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso took place during the 16th South East Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leadership Meeting.

“The Red Cross of the Philippines thrives because of people like PNB President Wick and the PNB. Without them, we have no definite resources”, said Chairman Gordon.

The PNB is the latest addition to a roster of socially responsible companies who see the value of the premier humanitarian organization in the country.

The new partnership was made possible by the efforts of PRC Governor Saeed Daof and support of PRC Chairman Richard Gordon.

Initially, 3,000 PNB employees in the head office will participate in the Basic First Aid and Disaster Preparedness Training Program.

From January to October of this year alone, the PRC served to 54, 146 patients through its ambulance services.

Present at the ceremony were PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, Governor and Co-Chairman Disaster Management and Safety Services Saeed A. Daof, PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla, PRC Governors Corazon Alma De Leon and Jorge Lim, PNB President Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, PNB VP Roderick Soriano, PNB Chairman Florencia Tarriela, PNB Vice Chairman Felix Enrico Alfiler, and PNB Directors Edgar Cua, Florido Casuela, Leonilo Coronel, Simeon Yap, and Federico Pascual.