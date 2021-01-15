PLGU Eastern Samar delivers 1,495 food packs, hygiene kits to Maslog town

BORONGAN CITY, Jan. 14 (PIA) - - The Provincial Government of Eastern Samar through the leadership of Gov. Ben P. Evardone delivered some 1,495 food packs and hygiene kits to the flood-affected families in Maslog, E. Samar.

According to Ms. Ma. Josefina C. Titong, provincial disaster risk reduction management officer (PDRRMO), to follow for delivery are the municipalities of Dolores, Oras, and Jipapad which are also hardly hit by severe flooding.

Ms. Myrla C. Arma, local disaster risk reduction management officer (LDRRMO-III) said that the relief goods contained 5 kilos native rice, 1 can corned beef, 2 cans sardines, 2 boxes noodles, and 5 sachet coffee. It also has hygiene kits, three pcs. toothbrush, 3 pcs. shampoo, 1 pc. triple pack toothpaste, 2 pcs. bath soap, and 1 bar laundry soap.

Based on the report of the PDRRM Office, 143 barangays out of 597 barangays of E. Samar were affected, with 17,942 families affected by the severe flooding.

Some 5,751 families were evacuated or 18,584 individuals.

Out of the 22 municipalities and one city in E. Samar, there are 10 municipalities that were badly hit by flooding. These are Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San-Julian, and Maydolong.

Among the municipalities that were hardly hit by flooding are Dolores which has 6,038 affected families, Oras which has 3, 836 families, and Jipapad which has 2,510 families.

The flooding (including flash floods) occurred during heavy and prolonged periods of rainfall the past couple of days. (nbq/SDC/PIA-E. Samar)