PLGU E. Samar caters to needs of Ty Ambo victims, national gov't augments

By Ninfa Barcena-Quirante

BORONGAN CITY, May 18 (PIA) –The provincial government of Eastern Samar is catering to the needs of Typhoon Ambo while the national government tries to augment.

This seems to be the situation in E. Samar as Typhoon Ambo ravished the northern part of the province causing great damage, according to Provincial Administrator Nelson Cortez in an early morning talk with PIA on Monday, May 18.

Cortez said that on Sunday, May 17, a C 130 landed at Borongan Airport to deliver 600 boxes of relief goods as augmentation. Cortez facilitated the truck that transported the boxes to the capitol.

He added that Gov. Ben Evardone has effected the preparation of relief goods to ensure that all affected Estehanons will be given.

"All residents affected by Typhoon Ambo will be given food packs," Cortez said.

Cortez mentioned that the C 130 will make another trip today, May 18, to load another 1,500 boxes from the DSWD hub in Cebu City, another wave is the DSWD Regional Office 4,000 boxes ready in Tacloban City for disposal to the province.

In the latest PDRRMO report, 33, 674 families all over the northern part of the province have been severely affected.

Homeless and afraid

As to housing, Cortez said that Gov. Evardone has contacted the National Housing Authority (NHA) and some NGOs that can help Estehanons rebuild their homes.

In the latest PDRRMO report, 7,952 residents have been rendered homeless, where 1, 136 homes totally damaged while the rest have been partially damaged.

Sen. Lawrence Bong Go is also expected to visit the typhoon ravaged province very soon, the provincial official shared.

Cortez said that the governor is also saddened that the food stocks of the LGUs in Jipapad and Arteche have been drenched and rendered unusable.

Even residents have been coping with the wet palay due to the heavy rains and strong winds that battered their homes, drenching their belongings and their palay stocks.

Typhoon Ambo also did not spare the previously constructed isolation facilities for those expected probinsyanos that will return to the province under the Balik Probinsya Program.

Relief ops

Josefina Paligutan, the provincial social welfare officer said that the affected LGUs have already distributed relief goods on their own.

Rep. Maria Fe Abunda has also done her share of giving food packs and some financial assistance to the victims, as posted on her Congressional Diaries social media account.

Typhoon Ambo's wrath

Typhoon Ambo battered Eastern Samar on May 14, leaving three dead, scores injured and more than a thousand houses destroyed and P928-M damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

This is based on the E. Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council's initial assessment re Typhoon Ambo devastation.

Dead were from the towns of Oras and San Policarpo.

Typhoon Ambo with 150 per hour km strength made landfall in San Policarpo town destroying houses, schoolhouses, health centers, coconuts, other economically beneficial trees extending her might to other northern towns like Can-avid, Arteche, Jipapad, Maslog and Oras.

The electric coop ESAMELCO posted that 161 electric posts from Oras town to Arteche towns were damaged and may take days to energize them.

Flooding also caused great agricultural damage in the upstream barangays of Oras town, according to the official page of LGU Oras.

In his post, the morning after the storm, Gov. Ben Evardone reported that houses and boats were destroyed in the northern towns.

Due to the massive damage, the PDRRMC recommended to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to declare a State of Calamity in the ten towns severely damaged by Typhoon Ambo. (nbq/PIA E. Samar)