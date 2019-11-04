04 Nov 2019

PLGU Cagayan reaches out to landslide victims in Baggao town

Report
from Government of the Philippines
By Mark Djeron C. Tumabao
TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 4 (PIA) – The Provincial Government of Cagayan through its Provincial Climate Change Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PCCDRRMO) conducted a relief operation yesterday for the victims of landslide in Baggao town.

Ret. Col. Atanacio Macalan Jr, PCCDRRMO head together with Baggao town Mayor Joan Dunuan and other staff of Provincial Government distributed non-food items and relief goods to the 11 families affected by the landslide.

As of writing, the 11 families composed of 30 individuals who were evacuated because of landslide due to continuous rain at barangay Asassi already went back to their homes.

Prior the landslide, the local government has conducted a pre-emptive evacuation for the families living in the area. The families stayed overnight at Masisit Elementary School in the said barangay.

Mayor Dunuan said that it is dangerous for residents to live in the area due to landslides and flooding during heavy rains.

Concerned about their safety, the mayor added that the local government is now looking on the need to relocate the affected families in an area which is safer. (MDCT, with reports from Bombo Marvin Cangcang/PIA-2)

