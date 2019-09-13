PIA orients NegOr PIOs on gov’t counter insurgency approach

By Roi Anthoni Lomotan

DAUIN, Negros Oriental, Aug. 30 (PIA)--The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) here gave an orientation for members of the Association of Negros Oriental Public Information Officers (ANOPIO) on the government’s prime approach to counter insurgency during the association’s monthly conference held Aug. 29, 2019 here.

PIA Provincial Coordinator Jenny Tilos said that with Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 in effect, there is a shift from the military-centric approach to into a civilian-led approach in the government’s strategy in resolving the armed struggle in the country.

Executive Order No. 70 created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and institutionalized the “whole of nation” approach in solving the issues which are the root cause of insurgency.

“Government shall prioritize and harmonize the delivery of basic services and social development in conflict affected areas and vulnerable communities, facilitate social inclusivity and ensure participation of all sectors,” Tilos said.

“Whole of Nation Approach is nothing new, but it was not fully implemented or sustained so kita mismo ang mga national, provincial, and local government na agency kinahanglan maghiusa labi na sa atong basic services na i-deliver (We in the national, provincial, and local government agencies should be united especially in the delivery of basic services),” Tilos added.

She also shared that the provincial government has created the Provincial Task Force on ELCAC by Virtue of Executive Order 18-2019 signed by Gov. Roel Degamo as a response to this directive.

Negros Oriental has seven local government units affected by insurgency.

Tilos also disclosed that the Provincial Task Force on ELCAC was formally launched on Aug. 14, 2019.

It has 12 clusters which will implement strategies to address the insurgency problem.

Each cluster in the NOTF ELCAC is composed of national government agencies and offices under the provincial government to ensure collaboration in addressing insurgency.

PIA represents the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) as the lead agency in the strategic communications cluster in the provincial level.

To this, Tilos extended partnership with ANOPIO members especially to PIOs who are in the agencies that are part of NOTF ELCAC and those in the LGUs for effective and enhanced information dissemination on government programs to counter the leftist group’s propaganda.

She urged PIOs to provide information about their accomplishments and process of availing their social services to the strategic cluster and other inputs which the committee can use as key content in their messaging strategies to the public.

Meanwhile, Philippine Army 302nd Infantry Brigade Civil Military Operations Officer Capt. Khadaffy Tawan-Tawan noted that this approach is a big help in confronting the issues on insurgency since rebel groups take advantage of the issue on lack of government support services in the community to turn people against the government.

Moreover, LGUs will be empowered in providing their constituents with the basic services and development interventions through this approach. (ral/PIA7-NegOr)