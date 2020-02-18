PIA conducts relief drive for Taal evacuees

By Ma. Cristina Arzadon

Laurel, BATANGAS, Feb. 17 (PIA) - The Philippine Information Agency conducted its own relief drive in Batangas province today, Feb. 17 for victims of Taal Volcano’s eruption.

A team from PIA CALABARZON led by Regional Head Cristina Arzadon trooped to Laurel, Batangas and delivered hygiene kits to 46 families or 154 individuals who remain in the village’s basketball court at the Leviste evacuation site.

“This is our Agency’s little gesture of support to victims of Taal’s eruption. The PIA has also been part of the government’s coverage team bringing timely and accurate reports and information that our field officers got on the ground since Day One of Taal’s eruption on January 12,” Arzadon said.

She added, the coverage of Taal’s eruption and its lingering effects to residents and the environment were beamed in various PIA information platforms to keep the public informed and help them make informed decisions for their safety.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has lowered Taal’s alert level to Level 2 due to the overall decreasing trend in the level of monitoring parameters.

Phivolcs had said Alert Level 2 means that there is decreased unrest but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared.

Meanwhile, camp manager Lea De Grano said the remaining evacuees are down to 46 families from the 82 families who originally sought shelter after Taal’s eruption on January 12.

De Grano said remaining evacuees are thankful for the continuous supply of relief goods from the government and private sector.

“Most evacuees have returned to their homes after Taal’s alert level was lowered to alert level 2. The remaining ones are those whose homes were partially and totally damaged,” De Grano said.

She added the remaining evacuees opted to stay in the evacuation site while waiting for the local government’s construction of new homes for them.

Laurel LGU is set to construct 150 houses worth P50,000 each from government funds and donations from the private sector. The homes are targeted for construction in three months.

The PIA team was accompanied by the Commission on Audit-Batangas led by Auditor Rhodora Macatangay.

The hygiene kits were bought out of the voluntary cash contribution of PIA employees from various regional offices and central office divisions. (PIA LAGUNA)