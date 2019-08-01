PHO urges school, community clean-up drive to fight dengue

By Lorenzo O. Lambatin, Jr.

Published on July 31, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, July 31 (PIA) -- The Provincial Health Office here called on schools and communities to take precautions in the light of the increasing dengue cases in the province.

During a recent Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting, medical officer Dr. Jessica Fama called on barangays to keep the environment clean and to use larvicides in breeding sites found in their areas.

She said the 4S should be strictly followed. It stands for Search and destroy mosquito breeding place; Self-protection; Seek early treatment; and Support fogging or spraying in hot spot areas.

Fama is also encouraging every households to practice four o’clock habit but no burning and called on the public to support blood donation campaigns.

In schools, teachers are urged to enhance the understanding of school children about mosquito borne diseases and to install impregnable mosquito nets to doors and windows.

There should also be periodic cleaning of school fountains and fishponds, and inclusion of dengue prevention activities such as observance of 4S among students and in Parents Teachers Associations’ (PTA) meetings.

Fama reported five local government units (LGUs) that are already above epidemic level as of July 24 this year to include Kabankalan with 490 cases posting an increase of 110 percent and attack rate of 25.9; Bago City with 285 cases having 57 percent increase and attack rate of 16.1.

The municipality of Cauayan has 228 cases with an increase of 322 percent and attack rate of 21.5; Murcia town 147 cases with an increase of 390 percent and attack rate of 17.4; Candoni has 135 cases posting an increase of 1588 percent and attack rate of 59.7.

Bago City has a fatality rate of 0.4 percent, Cauayan 0.9 percent, Murcia 0.7 percent Candoni 1.5 percent while Kabankalan City has zero fatality.

Fama said the declaration of outbreak/epidemic in a locality is when there is an increased number of cases compared to previous year’s cases and/or three to five years average number of cases.

There is also an increase in attack rate compared to the previous year’s attack rate and/ or the three to five years average attack rate.

“The most effective way to eliminate the mosquitoes is to keep the environment clean and to remove stagnant water so that mosquitoes can’t breed,” she said. (JBG/LLJR-PIA6)