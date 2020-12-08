PHO-Biliran prepares for February 2021 supplemental immunization

By Lailani P. Tupaz

Published on December 7, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran, Dec. 7 (PIA) -- With the emergence of polio in some parts of the country, Biliran Provincial Health Office prepares for the supplemental immunization scheduled on February 2021.

At PIA-Biliran’s recently held Pulong-Pulong Ng Bayan over Radyo Natin-Naval, Kristinna Marie Escosis, immunization program coordinator of PHO Biliran, disclosed that the vaccines for the special immunization are the Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio vaccines targeting children 0-59 months or those below five years old.

Escosis clarified that the supplemental immunization will still be given even if the child was already given the vaccines during the regular vaccination provided a four-week or one-month interval is observed.

She encouraged parents and guardians of the target children to take their wards to the designated centers in their respective barangays in February to be given the Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio vaccines so that they be protected against measles, German measles, and polio.

PHO Biliran targets around 22,000 children for the Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio supplemental immunization.

Meanwhile, pneumococcal and flu vaccination for senior citizens continues and are available in their respective health facilities. Senior citizens who are 60-64 years old get their yearly vaccination while those who are 65 years old get their lifetime vaccination, Escosis added. (ldl/mlt/PIA8 Biliran)