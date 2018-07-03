PHO beefs up dengue awareness campaign

By Alfonso T. Ruda

DIPOLOG CITY, July 2 (PIA) -- About 100 journalism students of Zamboanga del Norte National High School (ZNNHS) Annex in Barangay Turno, this city attended the Dengue Awareness campaign conducted by the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Health Office (ZN-PHO) in cooperation with the Health and Nutrition Section of the said school headed by nurse Emma Jauculan Rocamora.

The activity was in line with the observance of June 25 as Association of Southeast Asian Nations {ASEAN} Dengue Day.

DOH-Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Health Team Leader Dr. Jane Lecias-Jaug said the campaign aims to promote public awareness and support in its campaign against dengue.

Dipolog City Civil Registrar Rosemarie Miranda, who represented Mayor Darel Dexter Uy, conveyed the local chief executive’s commitment of support to the DOH campaign.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Eduardo Luayon and City Health Officer Dr. Rowel Mata reminded the public to be extra-careful against dengue, especially during this rainy season.

Based on data from the Department of Health Regional Office 9 in Zamboanga City, from January to May 2018, Zamboanga del Norte has already recorded 229 suspected dengue cases.

The observance of ASEAN Dengue Day on June 25, 2018 was highlighted with the conduct of a fogging operation at ZNNHS led by ZN-PHO Provincial Dengue Coordinator Mr. Resty Kyamko.

Kyamko cited the use of 4S or Search and Destroy, Self-Protection Measures, Seek Early Consultation and Say Yes to fogging as an effective weapon against dengue, saying, “Kung walang Lamok, Walang Dengue.”

According to Ms. Miranda, the Dipolog City Government has also its own 5S against dengue, which stands for, “Sort, Set and Order, Shine, Standardize and Sustain.” (ALT/ATR/PIA9-Zamboanga del Norte)