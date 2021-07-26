PHIVOLCS TAAL Volcano Bulletin 26 July 2021 8:00 AM

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded eight (8) volcanic earthquakes, including four (4) volcanic tremor events having durations of one (1) to three (3) minutes, four (4) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and low-level background tremor that has persisted since 07 July 2021. High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose one hundred fifty (150) meters before drifting to the northeast and north-northeast were generated from the Taal Main Crater. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 4,553 tonnes/day on 23 July 2021. Based on ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous GPS and InSAR monitoring, Taal Volcano Island has begun deflating in April 2021 while the Taal region continues to undergo very slow extension since 2020.

Alert Level 2 (Decreased Unrest) now prevails over Taal Volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI. DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry must be strictly prohibited into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake. Local government officials are advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.

DOST-PHIVOLCS