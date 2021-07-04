PHIVOLCS TAAL Volcano Advisory 4 July 2021 4:15 P.M.

This is a notice of anomalously high volcanic SO2 gas emission from Taal Volcano.

The highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission was recorded today at an average of 22,628 tonnes/day, the highest ever recorded in Taal. Since 12:00 AM today, a total of 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes associated with magmatic degassing has been recorded beneath the eastern sector of Volcano Island. Some of these earthquakes were reportedly accompanied by rumbling and weakly felt by fish cage caretakers off the northeastern shorelines of Volcano Island. These observation parameters may indicate that an eruption similar to the 1 July 2021 event may occur anytime soon.

In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is reminding the public that Alert Level 3 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions. PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province remain evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur. The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify. Because of unprecedented high SO2 degassing from Taal Main Crater, local government units are additionally advised to conducts health checks on communities affected by vog to assess the severity of SO2 impacts on their constituents and to consider temporary evacuation of severely exposed residents to safer areas. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Taal Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.

DOST-PHIVOLCS